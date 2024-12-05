PUBG creator announces plans for three upcoming games, starting with Prologue: Go Wayback!

HQ

We're not fully aware yet, but PUBG's future lies beyond the boundaries of multiplayer. During today's PC Gaming Show webcast, PUBG creator Brendan Greene announced plans for not one, but three future games to come to his first-person survival universe.

The long-term plan is not only a commitment to a new model, but also a major shift in the way he makes his games. In addition to this three-act story (starting with Prologue: Go Wayback!, which already has a page on Steam, and culminating in Project Artemis), PUBG Corp has also released by surprise on Valve's platform Preface: Undiscovered World, a technical demo to show the use of its Melba engine, even though it is built on top of Unreal. Testing this tool will allow them to accelerate the polishing of the technology to be applied in the development of their next games.

This is an early strategy for a plan they hope to develop over the next ten years, so we are probably seeing the first steps of a possible revolution in the way games are made.

You can watch Brendan Green's announcement about the future of the PlayerUnknown's franchise below.