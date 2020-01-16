PUBG Corp. breaks down the full details of Season 6

PUBG Corp. has fully unveiled Season 6 of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and all of the content coming with update 6.1, including a new map called Karakin, measuring 2x2 km and bringing a rocky environment with open terrain for 64 players.

The Black Zone has also been introduced with this map, pushing players out of buildings as they can be randomly flattened. This is signaled by a purple circle on the minimap, and destroyed buildings will then be marked with an X on the map.

This feature is only available in Karakin, as is the new Sticky Bomb, to be used on breach points like walls and floors, creating lines of sights. Of course there are also hidden areas to find with these bombs, and bullet penetration has been added to the weakest walls too.

A Motor Glider is now available on the servers too, available on Erangel and Miramar, with 10 spawning across 40 potential locations in each game. There are two seats, meaning one player can shoot as the other drives, and you'll need to fuel up before heading off.

In terms of the Survivor Pass, Shakedown is here for the new season, with all players able to fill the Community Accomplishment Gauge, claiming in-game skin rewards to uncover the story of Karakin. This is filled by finding collectibles, and there are also three tracks of Season Missions too, including Progression Missions and Challenge Missions.

For more on the new season and patch notes, head this way, and make sure to test it out on the PC test server before its official launch if you're interested and playing on PC.

Are you ready for Season 6?

