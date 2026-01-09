PUBG: Blindspot to launch into Early Access in February

HQ

Krafton and PUBG Studios has revealed that the upcoming top-down tactical shooter, PUBG: Blindspot, will be arriving in the form of an Early Access game as soon as next month.

Debuting in less than a month's time on February 5, the game will be coming to PC via Steam as a free-to-play title that will be "shaped through ongoing community participation."

Offering intense 5v5 action that is styled like Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six: Siege but from a top-down perspective, we're told in a press release that this Early Access edition of the game will feature "a range of improvements, including enhanced UI and visual quality, refined control responsiveness, and updated balance adjustments designed to improve overall tactical depth." Considering our experience with the game a while back in a much more rudimentary state, this certainly seems promising.

Once the launch happens, PUBG Studios promises monthly updates that incorporate player feedback. There is no mention on the timeline for Early Access and when the game might eventually debut in its 1.0 state.