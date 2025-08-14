PUBG: Battlegrounds is dropping support for PS4 and Xbox One

HQ

Despite the still massive number of players that frequently use a PlayStation 4 and an Xbox One, now that we're almost five years into this current-generation of hardware, we are seeing more and more developers and publishers move away from the last-gen consoles. This is in part to be able to tailor games and improve them to the degree that the more recent hardware allows, seeing them blossom on more modern systems. The latest of the bunch is Krafton and the PUBG: Battlegrounds Team, who has revealed that the battle royale is transitioning away from PS4 and Xbox One support.

In a blog post, it's revealed that on November 13, PUBG on console will no longer be supported on PS4 and Xbox One, and that rather it will only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The reason being is explained as such:

"This shift is a necessary step toward aligning PUBG Console with current-gen consoles. To provide our players with a more stable gameplay environment on console and ensure a smoother, more seamless experience with future updates, we've decided to transition to current-gen consoles. Following this transition, console players will see improved visuals and more stable frame rates. In addition, we expect to reduce ongoing crash issues through memory-related optimizations."

Unlike some games that steadily sunset features, PUBG will simply not be downloadable nor playable on PS4/Xbox One from November 13, meaning if you're a console PUBG player, you have around three months to transition to the latest batch of consoles to continue hunting for Chicken Dinners.

After the transition, we can expect the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions to have updated specs that affect resolution and frame rate. Soon, we can expect the game to perform as the following on current-gen systems.

Xbox Series S:



Resolution - 1080p/1440p



FPS - 60fps/30fps



Xbox Series X:



Resolution - 2160p



FPS - 60fps



PS5:



Resolution - 1440p



FPS - 60fps



PS5 Pro:



Resolution - 2160p



FPS - 60fps



It should be said that the Xbox Series X and the PS5 Pro (but not the PS5) will support dynamic 4K resolution too.

The developer signs off with: "As mentioned earlier, this transition to current-gen consoles is not only aimed at providing a more stable environment, but also at preparing for larger updates in the future. It marks an important step forward for the long-term growth of PUBG Console, and will allow us to respond more swiftly to the evolving needs of the console ecosystem."