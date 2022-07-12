Cookies

PUBG: Battlegrounds

PUBG: Battlegrounds has been officially upgraded for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Xbox Series X now offers 4K and 60 fps.

HQ

Starting today on July 12, PUBG: Battlegrounds will finally get the 18.2 patch, which brings a plethora of improvements and changes to the game. The update is so massive that the official patch notes claims it's a 26 minute read to go through everything.

The probably most interesting thing for console gamers is that this finally makes the game adapted for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X by tapping into the extra power these consoles brings to the table. While the result seemingly is pretty impressive all around, the Xbox Series X version really shines after this patch with a 4K resolution, versus 1440p for PlayStation 5 and 1080p for Xbox Series S:

Xbox Series X
60 FPS
4K
FXAA ↔ TAA

Xbox Series S
60 FPS
1080p
FXAA

PlayStation 5
60 FPS
1440p
FXAA ↔ TAA

PUBG: Battlegrounds

