PUBG: Battlegrounds' first Survivor Summerfest "mega collab" seems to be Street Fighter

HQ

A few days ago, it was announced that PUBG: Battlegrounds would be getting a major slate of summer events, known as the Survivor Summerfest. This slate would kick off this week with PUBG Arcade between July 12 and August 2, but would be bolstered along the way with a couple of "mega collab" updates, plus a map update. Well, it seems like the first mega collab has been named, and it seems to be bringing a beloved fighting game franchise to the battle royale.

The first collaboration, set to arrive on July 26, will seemingly be adding Street Fighter related goodies, and judging by the teaser image, we can expect Chun-Li, Ryu, Ken, and Cammy to be involved, with some seemingly even getting alternate versions, as is shown with the two Chun-Lis.

There's no word on what the collab will actually involve just yet, but with it coming up soon, expect further information in the coming days and weeks.

Likewise, it hasn't teased what to expect for Mega Collab 2 just yet, but no doubt it will be something exciting to follow up on the Street Fighter collaboration.