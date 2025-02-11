PUBG: Battlegrounds continues to be a battle royale juggernaut

HQ

We don't hear as much from PUBG: Battlegrounds and its creator Krafton anymore, but it's not because of any dwindling numbers. The company has now reported its results for 2024, and they are certainly not something to be ashamed of.

PUBG: Battlegrounds may have launched back in 2017, but the game shows no signs of slowing down. Since moving to a free-to-play model in 2022, the player base has continued to grow, and the latest report (via Eurogamer) shows that last year was no exception. Overall, Krafton is therefore reporting a record result for the game with revenues of the equivalent of £556/€666 million.

Krafton's CEO Changhan Kim is pleased, saying in an interview that the success is due to the company's ability to adapt to the market and players' needs. He also emphasises that they continue to invest in both esports and new projects to strengthen their position going forward.

There is no doubt that PUBG: Battlegrounds is still a giant in the battle royale genre, where it recently reached a total of 890,000 concurrent players playing the battle royale at the same time.