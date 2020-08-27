PUBG and Street Fighter V included with PS Plus

You're watching Advertisements

The last couple of months have been good for Playstation Plus subscribers when it comes to the games that are being given out each month, and September is no exception as you can look forward to the duo of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Street Fighter V.

You can download these titles starting September 1, and until then you still have a few days to download the somewhat unlikely über-success story that is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, as well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

We expect Microsoft to reveal its free games during this week as well.