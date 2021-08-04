Ptr has now retired from competitive CS:GO

Another CS:GO legend has stepped away from the game. Peter "ptr" Gurney has announced that he has retired from the game after competing professionally since 2014. The 31-year-old noted in a post on Twitter that he now intends to focus full-time on poker and he took the opportunity to thank his fans for the support.

The fulll post reads: "I'd like to announce that today I'm retiring from CSGO. It's been a long journey full of great experiences and many hardships. I wanna thank everyone who has supported me through out the years. I'll be focusing full time on poker and working hard to further my game."

