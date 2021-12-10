PT Actuator announces G-force system for simracing

HQ

G-forces are of course a very important and prominent part of driving a racing car. Something that virtually no racing simulator for home use has managed to simulate. Here at Gamereactor, as you probably know, we have a 6DOF (six degrees of freedom) full motion simulator via a combination of Simrig's SR2 system and Next Level Racing's Traction Loss Platform. But no G forces are simulated here. Unfortunately. Something that can be solved with the help of an active "Belt Tension System" which via motors tightens and loosens the belts in order to create the feeling of G-force and when you actually accelerate, turn or slow down. The Chinese company PT Actuator has just announced "Tension-R" which is a servomotor-based, active belt system that does just that and the simracing world is buzzing right now, considering that according to everyone who has tested this type of solution, this is phenomenal in terms of immersion and realism.

From the official press release:

"We have invested countless hours researching what's that next level of immersion you are looking for, to enhance our motion systems and take it to the next level. We considered it all Actuators, transducers, wind kits or even a buttkicker. Whilst these are good it's not the mind blowing experience you need and deserve. To deliver you the next generation of immersion we have in partnership with the leading sim motion software, Sim Racing Studio (SRS) developed Active Belt Tension System (ABTS).

Active Belt Tension System, is unlike any system on the market today. We deploy a system of closed loop DC servos, twin 24V 6 amps servo drives direct mounted to a high precision industrial gearbox, how precise you may ask? Our tolerance is 3 arc/minute, that's precise in anyone's language. This is connected to a output shaft creating the rotation and tension so you feel those heavy braking zones without snapping your collarbones. Do not worry you can work without having a PT Actuators motion platform so it's a excellent small investment for great step in immersion. But wait there's more! Through those wizards at SRS and the big brain engineers at PT Actuators we don't just tension and release we give you independent left and right belt tensioning, this is sets us above all competition you feel the belt tightening as you do in a real car, even down to the auto tensioning when you crank the ignition.

PT Actuator and Sim Racing Studio have become synonymous with high quality and simplicity. The Active Belt Tensioning System is no different, gone are those noisey stepper motors and inaccurate mechanical levers our competitors. Our system is designed and tested over thousands of cycles to deliver the same premium performance like the day you installed it." Link