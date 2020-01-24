Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Rocket League

Psyonix pulls Mac and Linux support for Rocket League

This will come into effect in March, at which point these versions will not be updated in the future.

Psyonix, the developer behind the popular title Rocket League, just recently announced that it will be pulling Mac and Linux support for the game shortly. In the statement, posted on the official support page, Psyonix states the following:

"We want Rocket League to be the best experience possible for all our players. This includes adapting to use new technologies. This has made it more difficult to support macOS and Linux (SteamOS). Because of this, we will have a final patch for these versions in early March."

"The macOS and Linux (SteamOS) versions will no longer be updated or supported after the final patch. You will still be able to download and install these versions, but some features will not function as expected".

Those who have purchased the game for Mac or Linux through Steam can download the Windows version, which will run on Windows 7 and newer versions of the operating system.

More details on the decision can be found here. Does this affect you?

Rocket League

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

Rocket League (Switch)Score

Rocket League (Switch)
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It doesn't matter if you're good or not; everyone can take to the pitch to bump cars and hit balls."

Rocket LeagueScore

Rocket League
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Matches often descend into violent ramming attacks and opportunistic goal poaching. It doesn't matter though; it's all fun and games."



Loading next content