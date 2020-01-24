Psyonix pulls Mac and Linux support for Rocket League

Psyonix, the developer behind the popular title Rocket League, just recently announced that it will be pulling Mac and Linux support for the game shortly. In the statement, posted on the official support page, Psyonix states the following:

"We want Rocket League to be the best experience possible for all our players. This includes adapting to use new technologies. This has made it more difficult to support macOS and Linux (SteamOS). Because of this, we will have a final patch for these versions in early March."

"The macOS and Linux (SteamOS) versions will no longer be updated or supported after the final patch. You will still be able to download and install these versions, but some features will not function as expected".

Those who have purchased the game for Mac or Linux through Steam can download the Windows version, which will run on Windows 7 and newer versions of the operating system.

More details on the decision can be found here. Does this affect you?

