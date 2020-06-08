Cookies

Psyonix looking for mobile QA, Rocket League mobile to come?

Could Rocket League be getting a mobile release? Many speculate on the likelihood after developer Psyonix post job listing for mobile QA.

It seems that getting the right man for a job is more important than keeping your project a secret, and that's understandable. It's not worth keeping something a secret if you can't even finish it. Now, Psyonix isn't really keeping its latest job listing from getting to as many people possible either, as you can see in its official Twitter account.

There you can see that the developer is seeking for some position to be filled, one of them is Dev QA Tester. Interestingly, one of its responsibilities is "test the functionality and usability of console or iOS and Android application through various development phases" while it also requires the applicant to have "1+ years of mobile game testing experience."

Having only Rocket League in their pipeline for five years, it's possible that they are now working on a mobile version of the popular vehicular football game. It's also noteworthy that Epic who now owns Psyonix has a mobile version of the super successful Fortnite and it might be a good path to follow.

ResetEra

Thanks, Gamersdigest

