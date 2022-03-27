Psyonix has announced a new Lamborghini collaboration in Rocket League

HQ

Psyonix has announced that it is collaborating with Lamborghini to bring the Countach LPI 800-4 to Rocket League next week. The car will be available to purchase on all major platforms starting from March 30 and staying until April 5, and will be retailing for the price of 1100 Credits.

As for what will come with the Rocket League Countach, it's mentioned that there will be the car, a unique engine audio, two sets of wheels (the Countach and Countach 70s variant), an Argento Luna decal, and a Countach banner.

To add to the Countach arriving in Rocket League, Psyonix has also announced that Lamborghini will be serving as an official sponsor of the Rocket League Championship Series 2021-22 Winter Major.

Take a look at the car below.