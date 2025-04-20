Psygnosis' history documented in new book

HQ

Shadow of the Beast, Lemmings, Wipeout, Colony Wars, and Destruction Derby are just a few of the many games created by the cult-favorite British game developer Psygnosis. A company that left a lasting mark on video game history and began developing titles for home computers like the Atari ST and Amiga as early as the 1980s.

For those curious about its legacy, a new book is on the way titled Psygnosis: Games People Play - Tome One, aiming to document the complete history of the British developer. The book promises an in-depth dive through interviews, archival material, and analysis, covering their journey from Brataccas—Psygnosis' very first game—to their most well-known classics.

The description reads:

"Immerse yourself in the fascinating history of Psygnosis, one of the most iconic video game studios of the 1980s and 1990s. Through a detailed exploration of its origins, successes and challenges. Discover how this Liverpool-based company left its mark on the video games industry, with memorable titles such as Shadow of The Beast, Agony and Lemmings. At the crossroads of technological innovation, artistic creativity and gaming culture, Psygnosis has been able to push back the boundaries of what is possible, while coping with increasing economic and technological change."

The book is being published by French publisher Éditions 64k, known for its previous works on the Amiga demo scene. The crowdfunding campaign is open until May 11th, with a price tag of 40 euros.

Which of Psygnosis' games had the biggest impact on you, and does this book sound like something you'd want to get your hands on?