Psychonauts 2, Viewfinder and Stardew Valley are free with PlayStation Plus in September

It's been really fun to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber lately, as even lower tiers have given us some amazing games for "free". You're still able to get Lies of P, DayZ and My Hero One's Justice 2 if you haven't already, but they'll be replaced by another amazing trio on Tuesday.

Sony reveals that Psychonauts 2, Viewfinder and Stardew Valley will be the PlayStation Plus Essential games in September. They'll become available on Tuesday, and can be yours for "free" as long as you add them to your collection before the 7th of October.