Psychonauts 2 to release in 2021, features Jack Black

Earlier this evening, the Xbox Games Showcase was held, showing off some games headed to the Xbox family of consoles and one of the titles shown was Double Fine's Psychonauts 2. In the Psychonauts 2 feature, a gameplay trailer was shown which brought joy to fans, old and new (check it out above) but it also had a special guest appear, namely one part of the Tenacious D duo Jack Black. Black is set to hop on the Double Fine train, portraying the 'Magical Mote of Light', which seems to be Psychonauts' songbird version of The Legend of Zelda's Navi.

By the look of what was shown, Psychonauts 2 really seems like a passion project for all involved and you can check the new trailer out above.

Psychonauts 2 is set to release in 2021 for PC, Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4 and Xbox formats.