Psychonauts 2 to come with an invincibility toggle because "all people should be able to enjoy games"

Double Fine, the developer behind the upcoming Psychonauts 2 has revealed that the game will in fact include an invincibility toggle, to ensure that anyone, of all ages and possible needs can complete and enjoy the game.

Announced over Twitter, Double Fine mentioned, "If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2." The developer continued, "All people should be able to enjoy games. All ages, all possible needs. It's an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to meet.

End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want."

This is definitely a positive move by the team that should be encouraged by more developers and studios around the world as we look to make gaming as inclusive as possible.

Psychonauts 2 will officially launch on August 25 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PS4, and will even be included on Xbox Game Pass on day one.