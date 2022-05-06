Cookies

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 is Double Fine's best selling game of all-time

It's also the studio's best rated game of all-time.

HQ

Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 was a frequent GOTY title last year and was widely celebrated in video game media. Unfortunately, quality is not always something that translates into commercial success, but it seems like Psychonauts 2 did really well in the end.

This is revealed by Lisette Titre-Montgomery, art director and game developer who used to work at Double Fine until recently, and she writes:

"April Fools Day was my last day at @DoubleFine I have learned so much over the past 4 years+ about who I am as a leader and what it means to be a creative visionary. Thank you for trusting me to bring the world of #Psychonauts2 to life. My leadership resulted in shipping @DoubleFine highest rated and best selling game to date."

This is of course very well deserved, as we explain in our review. Psychonauts 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass.

HQ
Psychonauts 2

