Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 in high-rez screenshots

Double Fine: "WELCOME TO THE MOTHERLOBE."

Yesterday, there was a leak with four screenshots from the upcoming Psychonauts 2, launching for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X later this year. It was reported about, and when this reached the developer Double Fine - they didn't seem to mind.

They commented the whole thing on Twitter by writing:

"So! These aren't really leaks but images from a back update but... If you wanted some new high rez stuff, you coulda just asked... WELCOME TO THE MOTHERLOBE. WE HAVE NOODLES"

Thanks to this, they shared three high resolution screenshots, which you can check out below. Let's just say that Tim Schafer's fondness of quirky and original settings doesn't seem to have lessened one bit...

Psychonauts 2
Psychonauts 2
Psychonauts 2

