The first Psychonauts launched back in 2005 and was one of the most brilliant platformers of all time. Unfortunately, it just might have been a little bit too clever and quirky and it was never a huge hit commercially.

But on August 25, 16 years after the original adventure, it is finally time for the sequel. And there won't be any delays this time. We know this for sure as the studio tweeted during the weekend that "Psychonauts 2 has officially gone GOLD". You can already pre-order the game and pre-load it to be ready when it launches. If you have Xbox Game Pass, it is also included day 1 on the service.

Psychonauts 2 is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the latest trailer and a selection of screenshots below.