Psychonauts 2 gets the GOTY Titanium Award at F&S 2021

HQ

It's tradition already that in the early days of December we get to know both The Game Awards and the also international Titanium Awards, which are handed in Bilbao as the closing ceremony to the Fun & Serious Game Festival.

The nominations pointed at two main favourites and today's ceremony has tipped the balance. The Game of the Year for the jury of the XI Titanium Awards is no other than Psychonauts 2, Double Fine's adventure. Tim Shchafer, director of both game and studio, offered some advice to the indie devs gathered today in Bilbao.

Psychonauts 2, which left TGA empty-handed, also saw its narrative recognised. It Takes Two had its co-op gameplay awarded, while Deathloop's art was also handed a FS statue. Elsewhere, MercurySteam got one for Metroid Dread's atmospheric audio design, and Netflix's Arcane received the first-ever recognition for best adaptation.

In terms of independent works, the also psychological Chicory: A Colorful Tale was the most innovative game, while Mirlo: Above the Sun was considered the best title created in the Basque Country (F&S's homeland).

GOTY

Psychonauts 2

BEST GAME DESIGN

It Takes Two

BEST NARRATIVE DESIGN

Psychonauts 2

BEST ART DIRECTION

Deathloop

BEST SOUND DIRECTION

Metroid Dread

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane

FS PLAY: MOST INNOVATIVE INDIE GAME

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

FS PLAY: MEJOR VIDEOJUEGO VASCO

Mirlo: Above the Sun