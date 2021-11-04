Psychonauts 2 get new features and bug fixes

HQ

We really liked Psychonauts 2 when it was released late summer for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Some of us in the Gamereactor network even considers it a serious Game of the Year contender for 2021, as explained in our review. But there is always room for improvement, and that is exactly what Double Fine now has provided for the game with a new update.

Over at the Double Fine homepage, they have now detailed a couple of quality of life improvements as well as regular bug fixes. It's especially good news for completionists as the developers have changed the "figment viewer interface to make it easier to know what areas you've 100% completed and see all available figments even if you haven't found certain designs yet".

Another new thing is the addition of a seismometer in Otto's Lab "that features a variety of randomized combat challenges that can be replayed over and over again". This way, you can get combat related Achievements/trophies you might have missed.

Check out the video below for a rundown and a personal message from the industry legend, overall good guy and Jack Black look-a-like Tim Schafer. Further down is also the full list of new features and bug fixes.

New features:



Bonus Psychoseismometer unlocked in Otto's lab after finishing Gisu's quest, making it possible to unlock enemy achievements during post-game state.



Check marks appear in location selection menus to indicate if all collectibles in a location have been found.



Otto-Spot photo filter to show collectibles in the Otto-Shot photo mode.



Show all available figments in the figment viewer menu even if you haven't found them yet.



Bugs fixed:

