Psychonauts 2 frame rates revealed for the consoles

HQ

Psychonauts 2 is launching tomorrow, 16 years after the first game was released for the original Xbox back in 2005. Even though Double Fine is owned by Microsoft since a few years back, the game is still coming for PlayStation 4 besides the more obvious PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, but how is it performing across the consoles?

ElAnalistaDeBits has measured this and also tried the PlayStation 4 version on PlayStation 5 (there is no dedicated version for Sony's latest console) to see what the unlocked frame rate has to offer.

• PlayStation 4: 1080p / 30FPS

• PlayStation 4 Pro: 1440p / 30FPS

• PlayStation 5: 1440p / 60FPS

• Xbox One: 1080p / 30FPS

• Xbox One X: 2160p / 30FPS

• Xbox Series S: 1620p / 60FPS or 1080p / 120FPS

• Xbox Series X: 2160p / 60FPS or 1440p / 120FPS

This is all in line with what Double Fine previously has said, so it seems like the studio has delivered. ElAnalistaDeBits also noted that VRR is exclusive for PC and Xbox Series S/X, while HDR only is available for Xbox Series S/X. They also add that loading times are better optimized for Xbox in both last and current-gen.

If you're still on the fence regarding Psychonauts 2, let us explain why this is a game you simply have to play in our review.

HQ

Thanks, Resetera.