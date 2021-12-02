Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop gather nominations for the 2021 Titanium Awards

As Fun & Serious Game Festival returns in a more physical format this year, so do the prestigious Titanium Awards, which acknowledges the best of the best in the gaming year in one of the most glamorous events in Europe.
The titles gathering more nominations, along with those eligible for the GOTY award, are your usual suspects, with Deathloop and Psychonauts followed by the likes of Metroid Dread, It Takes Two, and Forza Horizon 5, which overtook Returnal for a spot in the top 5 competing for the biggest award.
The FS Play award, on the other hand, will choose the most innovative indie project among 155 games coming from 41 different countries, as sponsored by Spanish AEVI association.
The ceremony will be held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre on Saturday 11 at 6:30 PM CET, and here's the full list of nominees:
GOTY
Psychonauts 2
Metroid Dread
Forza Horizon 5
Deathloop
It Takes Two
BEST GAME DESIGN
Psychonauts 2
Metroid Dread
It Takes Two
Deathloop
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
BEST NARRATIVE DESIGN
Psychonauts 2
12 Minutes
Call of the Sea
Deathloop
Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy
BEST ART DIRECTION
Psychonauts 2
Deathloop
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Call of the Sea
Resident Evil Village
BEST SOUND DIRECTION
Metroid Dread
Returnal
Resident Evil Village
Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy
12 Minutes
BEST ADAPTATION
Arcane
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
The list of speakers who will be both physically and virtually in Bilbao grew bigger in the past few days with names such as Andrew Hoffacker (Riot Forge) and Raúl Rubio (Tequila Works), both adding more to the League of Legends lore of the event together with Arcane's Maye Mac-Swiney.
Back 4 Blood, Rainbow Six, Blasphemous, or The Longest Road on Earth will also be represented with their related panels, and Gamereactor will talk to many of the developers and speakers, as well as covering the Titanium awards as they happen, as we'll be at F&S in official media partner capacity.