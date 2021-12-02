Psychonauts 2 and Deathloop gather nominations for the 2021 Titanium Awards

HQ

As Fun & Serious Game Festival returns in a more physical format this year, so do the prestigious Titanium Awards, which acknowledges the best of the best in the gaming year in one of the most glamorous events in Europe.

The titles gathering more nominations, along with those eligible for the GOTY award, are your usual suspects, with Deathloop and Psychonauts followed by the likes of Metroid Dread, It Takes Two, and Forza Horizon 5, which overtook Returnal for a spot in the top 5 competing for the biggest award.

The FS Play award, on the other hand, will choose the most innovative indie project among 155 games coming from 41 different countries, as sponsored by Spanish AEVI association.

The ceremony will be held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre on Saturday 11 at 6:30 PM CET, and here's the full list of nominees:

GOTY

Psychonauts 2

Metroid Dread

Forza Horizon 5

Deathloop

It Takes Two

BEST GAME DESIGN

Psychonauts 2

Metroid Dread

It Takes Two

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

BEST NARRATIVE DESIGN

Psychonauts 2

12 Minutes

Call of the Sea

Deathloop

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

BEST ART DIRECTION

Psychonauts 2

Deathloop

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Call of the Sea

Resident Evil Village

BEST SOUND DIRECTION

Metroid Dread

Returnal

Resident Evil Village

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy

12 Minutes

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Gamereactor will be at Fun & Serious 2021 as official media partner

The list of speakers who will be both physically and virtually in Bilbao grew bigger in the past few days with names such as Andrew Hoffacker (Riot Forge) and Raúl Rubio (Tequila Works), both adding more to the League of Legends lore of the event together with Arcane's Maye Mac-Swiney.

Back 4 Blood, Rainbow Six, Blasphemous, or The Longest Road on Earth will also be represented with their related panels, and Gamereactor will talk to many of the developers and speakers, as well as covering the Titanium awards as they happen, as we'll be at F&S in official media partner capacity.