Psychokinetic demo of Scarlet Nexus launches in May on consoles

Bandai Namco will launch a special demo version of Scarlet Nexus later this month, so that anime fans can get their hands on the upcoming action RPG before it launches on June 25. Players on Xbox One or Xbox Series can access the introduction from May 21, while PlayStation owners have to wait a full week before they can join in the fun. Unfortunately, we don't know why PC gamers are being left out.

You will be able to play the (slightly changed) beginning of Scarlet Nexus with the two playable protagonists Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, up until they meet the first boss opponent - that foe is called "Perry". In this special trial version, Yuito has access to four different talents from his teammates: Pyrokinesis, Teleportation, Clairvoyance and Sclerokinesis. Kasane can use Electrokinesis, Hypervelocity, Invisibility and Duplication.

As we explained in our most recent preview, the developers offer two different playstyles for a reason, because in order to get the full experience, you should play Scarlet Nexus with both of its heroes. If you complete both story sections of this demo, you will receive plug-in chips, which increase your character's stats, as well as a few cosmetic items to use in the full game. If you don't want to play that portion of the game, the aforementioned items will also be available in the normal course of the game.

As a precaution, Bandai Namco likes to point out that this trial edition is an experience that will differ from the final adventure. You are therefore not allowed to transfer your save files to the full game once Scarlet Nexus launches late next month.