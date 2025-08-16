Psycho Goreman director revives Deathstalker

After more than three decades in exile—banished to the dustiest and darkest of shelves, lost among miles of obscure '80s grit—Deathstalker is gearing up for a grand comeback. That's right, the '80s are back, and the original film, produced by none other than Roger Corman, became something of a cult classic for fans of the sword-and-sandals genre.

This time, however, Steven Kostanski is calling the shots—the same filmmaker who brought us Psycho Goreman and Leprechaun Returns. Taking on the lead role is none other than Daniel Bernhardt, best known for his work in John Wick. The U.S. theatrical release is set for October 10, and the film will also be showcased at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

The remake takes place in the kingdom of Abraxeon, under threat from the evil Dreadites and the villainous Nekromemnon. Naturally, the dashing Deathstalker is the realm's only hope, and to the sound of a brand-new theme composed by none other than Slash and Bear McCreary, he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. Joining Bernhardt are Christina Orjalo, Nina Bergman, and Patton Oswalt. Hopefully, audiences in Sweden will also get to enjoy this new Deathstalker later this autumn.

Are you looking forward to the new Deathstalker—and what do you remember from the old films?