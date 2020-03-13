PSVR to get three new releases within a fortnight

Just when it seemed a bit dry in terms of new releases for PlayStation VR during the first quarter of 2020, the platform will close the current month, and enter April, with no fewer than three new releases.

First and foremost, Paper Beast, which is exclusive to the platform, will release on March 24 as a digital download. Eric Chahi and Pixel Reef's unique wildlife sim tears a page (pun intended) from Media Molecule's Tearaway in terms of its visual style, but then presents a surreal, changing world with a non-spoken, environmental-friendly narrative. Watch the release trailer below:

Then it'll be The Room VR's turn on March 26, also via the PS Store. Here Fireproof Games unfolds an Indiana Jones-like crime thriller where players need to explore the British Institute of Archaeology in search of a missing Egyptologist. Other than PS4, the game will release on the same date on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, Valve Index, Vive Cosmos, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality.

Last but not least, surreal puzzle adventure FORM, which released three years ago on other platforms, will show up on PS Store for PSVR on April 7 to question players about the human mind in the shoes of super-powered Doctor Eli.

Will you be dusting off your PS4 headset in the upcoming weeks?