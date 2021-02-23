PSVR 2 for PS5 will be single-corded, have DualSense features on the controllers

You're watching Advertisements

It was an open secret that Sony was working on the successor to PlayStation VR, the PS4 headset that brought virtual reality games to the home console space. Now, it's a public declaration of intent, as Hideaki Nishino, senior VP of platform planning & management, has just made the company's plans official.

First and foremost, PS VR 2, which doesn't have an official commercial name as of yet, won't be available for PlayStation 5 in this year 2021, as the statement posted at the PS Blog states. Therefore, PS5's own VR headset the wait will last until 2022 at the earliest.

In terms of the device's new features and main advancements, the manufacturer claims that "we're taking what we've learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input".

Its main promise for now, though, and most likely looking at the hassle and the tangled mess it means to set up the good 'ol PSVR, is that the new headset will "connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience".

The other relevant mention during this teasing preview is about the new VR controllers for PS5 that will accompany the new helmet. "One of the innovations we're excited about", according to Nishino, "will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense wireless controller, along with a focus on great ergonomics".

Again, as "there's still a lot of development underway" for this new VR system for PlayStation 5, it won't release to the market this year, but Sony dedicates these first details to its fans, confirming that "the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality".

What do you expect or demand from a 2022 PSVR 2?