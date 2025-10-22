PSV coach asks players "not to go to the pubs" to prepare for key Dutch game after a 6-2 rout to Napoli

HQ

PSV Eindhoven enjoyed an unforgettable night at Champions League, when they thrashed Napoli 6-2 in the league phase. Napoli, currently in a three-team tie with Inter and Roma at the top of Serie A (15 points), only behind Milan (16 points) didn't expect such a punishment at the Philips Stadion, specially after scoring the first goal of the match.

PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz was naturally happy, but wary that a key match takes place in Eredivisie, the Dutch league. "They can celebrate but they don't have to go out to the pubs. because now we start to prepare for Sunday".

He was referring to the match with Feyenoord in Rotterdam, their direct rival in the domestic league. PSV sits second in Eredivisie at the moment with 22 points, while Feyenoord leads with 25 points. A victory for PSV might still not make them leaders (PSV has 15 Goal Difference, Feyenoord has 19) but could be one of the decisive matches for the season.

"I said in the dressing room that we can reach this level, we've been working towards it for weeks. We have to keep doing that now" Bosz said (via Reuters). "It was a difficult start, they put us under full pressure, and we had to play our way out of that. We knew that if we wanted a chance to win, we had to play our football. And that's what we did."

PSV won the last two editions of the Dutch league, that is usually disputed between Feyenoord and Ajax. This year, Ajax is fourth, with 16 points, quite some distance. The Amsterdam team visits London for a match against Chelsea today, while Feyenoord plays in Europa League this year.