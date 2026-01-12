PSU and cooler prices expected to be the next PC parts to face a price increase

HQ

The cost of building your own PC seems destined to increase, as now Chinese companies are reporting an expected boost to the pricing of power supply units and coolers. Prices are expected to jump anywhere from 6-10% and these increases will take place soon.

This comes from Videocardz.com, which obtained a letter from Guangzhou Xinhongzheng Electronic Technology Ltd. The letter tells partners to place orders in January to avoid cost increases, and that promotional policies will be cancelled from the 1st of February.

The reasoning for the increases largely stems from material costs increasing, such as copper, silver and tin. It's possible that this is unrelated to the RAM increases, but combined these issues make it very difficult to get a bargain when building a PC.