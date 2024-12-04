PSP's top five games

HQ

5. God of War: Chains of Olympus

Third-party action is one of my favourite genres, and among the games I enjoy the most is Kratos' adventures in the world of the Greek gods. Launching Chains of Olympus in the first place was a jaw-dropping, as it managed to completely capture the epic feel and intensity of its console counterparts, which was downright surreal on a handheld platform. This was backed up by a deeper dimension to Kratos and some great storytelling, as well as perhaps the most incredible boss fight in the series.

4. Wipeout Pure

I love glider racing and although my love started with F-Zero for the Super Nintendo and I think F-Zero GX is the best game in the genre, Wipeout Pure is definitely up there. Thanks to a very different presentation (it takes place 100 years after Wipeout 2097) and a perfect setup, I stayed awake many long nights playing "just one more race". Incidentally, when I moved and booted up my PSP the other year, it was Pure that was in the disc drive, which shows that it was probably the last game I played before putting the device away.

3. Patapon

Patapon stands out as one of the most unique and memorable titles, which also serves as a prime example of the immense creativity that the now defunct Japan Studio had at the time. The game's creative mix of strategy and rhythm-based gameplay creates an experience that is both engrossing and addictive. Controlling the small Patapon tribe by keeping time with the music provides a sense of flow that few other games can match. The stylish graphics and charming design add to the character and make this a truly unique portable gaming experience that definitely deserves a bronze medal on this list.

2. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

It may be swearing in church, but to best illustrate how much I love this game, Vice City Stories is my second favourite game in the series (behind only Grand Theft Auto IV). It manages to pull off the 80s setting even better than Vice City did, and the main character Vic managed to feel both more terrifying and human at the same time. Vice City Stories was a strange era for me, working at Gamereactor and having access to all the hardware being released at the time, but giving it all up to live in the best interpretation of Rockstar's own Miami.

1. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

The Final Fantasy Tactics series is one of Square Enix's best, and the 2007 PSP title The War of the Lions is a heavily updated version of the already masterful original. It had utterly phenomenal gameplay that never felt as dreary as the genre often does, and a sense that every move actually meant something. What's more, with an impressive amount of character building and a deep job system, you could customise your squad in a way few other games offered at the time. The fact that we also got a multi-layered and intricate story that offered an emotional journey is the icing on the cake that made this a true masterpiece. The War of the Lions is simply a timeless classic that defines not only the PSP, but the tactics-based genre as a whole.