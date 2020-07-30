Cookies

news

PSP owners have noticed the batteries have swelled over time

Sony's delightful handheld, the PSP, apparently has a potentially dangerous flaw as noticed by PSP owners.

Batteries swelling isn't exactly a new thing but no matter the gadget, issues such as this can be dangerous is left alone for too long. Sony's wonderful handheld console has, as reported by Dualshockers, seen a recent trend regarding battery swelling as countless PSP owners have taken to social media to warn others of this issue which, if left alone, could result in injuries, burns or even explosions as seen in other cases of this nature.

Have you checked your forgotten PSP lately?

