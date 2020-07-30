PSP owners have noticed the batteries have swelled over time

You're watching Advertisements

Batteries swelling isn't exactly a new thing but no matter the gadget, issues such as this can be dangerous is left alone for too long. Sony's wonderful handheld console has, as reported by Dualshockers, seen a recent trend regarding battery swelling as countless PSP owners have taken to social media to warn others of this issue which, if left alone, could result in injuries, burns or even explosions as seen in other cases of this nature.

Have you checked your forgotten PSP lately?