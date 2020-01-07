PSN monthly active users hit 103 million in December

It's no secret that the PS4 is a popular console worldwide, and now Sony has revealed impressive figures for PlayStation Network as well, with monthly active users hitting 103 million in December.

In the same release Sony also reveals that the PlayStation 4 has sold through over 106 million units around the world, with cumulative sales of PS4 software titles "from retailers and PlayStation Store" hitting 1.15 billion as of December 31 too.

"I am very pleased to see that so many PlayStation fans value the unparalleled entertainment experience on PS4," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE.

"This has been made possible by the support we have from our partners and fans since launching PlayStation in 1994, and I would like to truly thank everyone. We've consistently delivered innovative products like PlayStation VR, which has reached its 5 million unit sales milestone*4. There is much more entertainment experience to look forward to that the PlayStation ecosystem will provide that we can't wait to share with our fans."

Last year we found out that the PS4 is the second best-selling home console in history, so Sony has had a good time with the console, hence why anticipation is high for the PlayStation 5.

Is the PS4 up there with the best consoles?

