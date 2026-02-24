PSG's Hakimi will stand trial for rape, "will allow the truth to come out publicly"

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain defender Ahcraf Hakimi will go to trial for rape, announced by his lawyer today on AFP (via RMC Sport). The date is not set, but the player says that he is "calmly" waiting for the trial, "which will allow the truth to come out publicly".

"Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I contest it and everything proves that it is false. It is as unfair to the innocent as it is to sincere victims", posted Hakimi on Tuesday morning, following the announcement of his trial.

Hakimi, who plays for PSG since 2021 and was sixth in the Ballon d'Or ranking last year, will also play for Morocco at the next World Cup.

Hakimi was accused of raping a woman in 2023

Hakimi was accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in February 2023. The victims alleges that she was subjected to non-consensual touching followed by rape at the home of Achraf Hakimi, whom she had met on Instagram. In August 2025, Nanterre's prosecution requested that the player should go to trial, facing up to 15 years in prison. Hakimi denied all accusations in a TV show on Canal+ last September, denouncing that he is victim of blackmail.