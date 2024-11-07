PSG's coach Luis Enrique admits he got an offer from Atlético de Madrid and praises his rival before painful defeat

HQ

One of the highlights of Champions League matchday 4 was Paris Saint-Germain-Atlético de Madrid. Both games needed desperately a victory to remain in the fight for the middle positions of the rankings, which would qualify them for the next phase of the tournament.

PSG dominated the game (shot 22 times, Atleti only four, and had 72% possion). However, football has its things, and after a particularly poor corner kick in the last minute, Atleti counterattacked, and Correa scored 1-2. It was an spectacular moment.

Luis Enrique, PSG's coach, didn't hide his anger at the press release after the game, saying "they were infinitely better than Atleti", and it was "a joke". "We need 20 clear chances of scoring and while they with a sneeze score a goal".

Luis Enrique praised Simeone before the match

Luis Enrique's anger contrasts his the praise he gave his rival one day earlier. In the press conference before the match, Luis Enrique admitted he received an offer to coach Atlético de Madrid, "but I had already taken a decision, I had given my word to a different club and I wasn't going to break it", he said, without giving a timeframe.

Luis Enrique arrived at PSG in 2023 and won a Ligue 1 title, but is also seeing the financial crisis of the French football in general. Meanwhile, Diego Pablo 'Cholo' Simeone has been training Atlético de Madrid since 2011, an unusually long time for a top European team.

He had only good things to say about Simeone. "Atleti was lucky to find Simeone, I wouldn't have lasted half as many years, I don't have that energy. They found the best coach they could have, as demonstrated by his career and the titles he has won in eleven seasons".

He said he admires Simeone's abbility to stay so long in a big club, with the difficulty in finding the energy and convincing the players.