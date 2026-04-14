PSG want to keep Luis Enrique "forever", would make him one of the best paid football managers in the world

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After years longing to enter the European elite, Paris Saint-Germain finally became European champion last year, winning the Champions League with Luis Enrique at the helm of the team. The Spanish manager is loved in Paris, and despite his contract ending in 2027, the Qatari-owned French club wants to keep him until at least 2030. That's according to AS, reporting that talks have began to offer Luis Enrique a new contract with a considerable salary raise: two years and extendable to a third year, until 2030.

The new salary, undisclosed, would make Luis Enrique one of the three best-paid managers in the world, alongside Diego Pablo Simeone in Atlético de Madrid, Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, and Simone Inzaghi in Al Hilal.

But according to AS, the connection between PSG and Luis Enrique is so strong that in Paris (or in Doha, referring to the club owners) that they are already "considering a lifetime contract with the coach". "All decisions go through him, no signing is made without his consent, and he has improved virtually every player he has managed in the last three seasons", it's been reported.

Paris Saint-Germain will play the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Liverpool tonight, with a lead of two goals: last year, they eliminated a much stronger Liverpool in round of 16 in penalties and later lifted the trophy.