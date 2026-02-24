PSG vs. Barça? Real Madrid vs. Man City? Atleti vs. Liverpool? Potential outcomes for the Champions League draw

HQ

With the Champions League knockout play-offs finally ending this week, the proper knockout rounds of the Champions League begin, with round of 16 taking place between March 10 and 11 and March 17 and 18. On Tuesday and Wednesday we will know the other eright qualified teams to join Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Sporting, Manchester City, Arsenal or Bayern.

On Thursday, February 26, the knockout play-offs for Europa League and Conference League will also take place, and on February 27, the draw to decided the table for Round of 16 will take place, starting at 11:00 AM, 10:00 GMT in Nyon, Switzerland.

It will be the last draw: after that, a predefined path divided in two halves leading all the way to the final on May 30 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

Potential round of 16 match-ups after the draw:



Monaco/Paris vs. Barcelona or Chelsea



Qarabag/Newcastle vs. Barcelona or Chelsea





Galatasaray/Juventus vs. Liverpool or Tottenham



Club Brugge/Atleti vs. Liverpool or Tottenham





Real Madrid/Benfica vs. Sporting or Manchester City



Bodo/Glimt/Inte vs. Sporting or Manchester City





Borussia Dortmund/Atalanta vs. Arsenal or Bayern



Olympiacos/Leverkusen vs. Arsenal or Bayern

