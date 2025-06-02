PSG victory sparks chaos in France, leading to multiple arrests and fatalities

HQ

The latest news on France . We now know that Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League victory, marked by a landmark 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan, triggered wild celebrations that quickly spiraled into unrest across Paris and other French cities.

Authorities have confirmed 2 fatalities and around 200 injured amid the jubilation, with police detaining over 500 individuals in connection to disturbances. This was PSG's first ever Champions League victory, which, of course, also broke a few records.