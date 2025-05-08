PSG victory in Champions League over Arsenal had an unexpected ripple effect in Greece

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain's qualification for Champions League final last night, beating Arsenal 2-1, 3-1 on aggregate, was celebrated vehemently in Paris: second Champions final for PSG after 2020, and this time coming in as favourites, with the treble at hand (they already secured the Ligue 1 title and will play Coupe de France final against Remis on May 24).

However, their victory was also celebrated in an unexpected place: Piraeus, Greece. That is because PSG's victory and presence in the final has a ripple effect that makes Olympiacos F.C. qualify automatically for next season's Champions League.

Why does Olympiacos benefits from PSG's victory over Arsenal?

Olympiacos, the most successful club in Greece, claimed their 48 Super League Greece title weeks ago. And thanks to their Conference League victory last season, they are the domestic champions with the highest UEFA coefficient without a secured place at Champions League next year.

But that changed last night, when PSG qualified for the final. UEFA grants a Champions League spot the next season for the winner of the cup every year, but also for the best teams each year in the domestic leagues (the best three in Ligue 1, the best four in Serie A, the best five in LaLiga and Premier League).

Inter Milan and PSG are already mathematically secured in the top spots of their leagues, meaning that no matter which team wins the Champions League, one spot for next year's would be vacant (the one granted by winning the cup and the one granted by finishing at the top of their leagues).

Arsenal, meanwhile, is not mathematically qualified to end in the top five of Premier League. That is why Olympiacos fans celebrated last night the PSG win as if it was one of their own, because it automatically frees one spot, that because of UEFA's regulations, is given to the best (according to UEFA rankings) domestic champion not yet qualified. And that is Olympiacos.

Thanks to the expanded Champions League format (36 teams take part in the League Phase), more clubs are allowed to enter. Olympiacos will make their first Champions League appearance since 2020/21, when they played Group Stage.