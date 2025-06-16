PSG thrashes Atlético 4-0 under intense heat in Club World Cup

HQ

The second day of Club World Cup included the first "Champions League level" match, between two European giants such as Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético de Madrid, although the result was, again, very unbalanced as Atlético was unable to scratch the latest European Cup champions, ending 4-0.

Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, Mayulu and Kang-In Lee scored all four from PSG, while Atleti's Julián Álvarez scored a goal that was cancelled by VAR, with referee Istvan Kovacs announcing it out loud, a new rule that FIFA will use the whole tourament to improve transparency in referee's decisions. Atleti fans, however, were not happy with the referee, the same official from the Champions League final ending 5-0 to PSG, as most decisions affected them, including a controversial second yellow card to Lenglet.

In terms of attendance, despite looking half-empty at the delayed start, eventually over 80,000 fans attended the match. However, the result, both teams complained about the conditions of the match, playing at 15:00 local time under an intense heat, to allow European fans to follow (it was a 21:00 CEST). Two cooling breaks are allowed in each half of the match, but with over half of the matches taking place before 17 local time in the US, players and managers are concerned about the healt of the players.