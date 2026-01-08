PSG overcomes late scare and wins Trophée des Champions (French Super Cup) on penalties

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain lifted another Trophée des Champions, defeating Marseille in penalties, in a match played in Kuwait. With the victory, PSG extends the record of 14 French Super Cup victories, which include every single one since 2013 except for 2021, where they lost to Lille.

Marseille came close to breaking the streak, thanks to a penalty goal by Mason Greenwood and an unfortunate own goal by William Pacho. However, Gonçalo Ramos goal in the 95th minute led to a penalty shoot-out, where PSG won 4-1.

After their hugely successful season in 2024/25, PSG has managed to win every smaller title this season (UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and the French Super Cup)... but on those three occassions, on penalties. Once again, PSG's second goalkeeper Chevalier proved to be decisive, saving the shots by Matt O'Riley and Hamed Traore, with Ramos, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, and Desire Doué scoring for PSG.

In Ligue 1, PSG is second, one point behind Lens. Marseille is third with 32 points. Last season, Marseille was second in Ligue 1, which granted them access to the match tonight as PSG won both Ligue 1 and Coupe de France.