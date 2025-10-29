PSG maintains leadership in Ligue 1 but loses Désiré Doué, stretchered in tears

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain continues an uneven run in Ligue 1, with the third draw in four games, a 1-1 against Lorient (16th out of 18 in the table), with goals by Nuno Mendes for PSG and Igor Carioca for Lorient two minutes later, a team that played with four defenders and five midfielders to hold firmly against Luis Enrique's offensive side.

Paris Saint-Germain, winner of eleven Ligue 1 titles since 2013, four in a row since 2022, is used to lead the French league... and indeed they lead, with 21 points. However, they have five teams on their tail: Monaco has 20 points and Marseille, Strasbourg, Lyon and Lens have 19 points.

In fact, Marseille would be leading Ligue 1 now had it not been for Ousmane Camara for Angers, who scored an equaliser in the 96th minute in a 2-2 draw against Marseille, also on Wednesday. Surprisingly, despite Marseille being two points behind, they have a better goal difference (13) than PSG (11).

Désiré Doué gets injured for PSG

However, the worst news for PSG is that the young star of the team, Desiré Doué, got injured in the right thigh and had to be carried away in a stretcher. The 20-year-old forward recently scored a brace in a 7-2 rout to Bayer Leverkusen, but will be sidelined again after missing several weeks due to another injury. Next week, PSG will visit Bayern Munich. Both are at the top of the Champions League table with 3/3 victories, but that won't last much longer...

Do you think PSG can beat a Bayern Munich that has still yet to lose or draw a match this season so far?