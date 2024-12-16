PSG-Lyon Ligue 1 match last Sunday was halted for homophobic chants

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain found its foot again after two consecutive draws, with a victory 3-1 against Olympique Lyonnais (fifth on Ligue 1). However, the match stood out not because of the goals by Demblé and Gonçalo Ramos, but because it was halted for a few minutes.

At the 52nd minute, referee Benoît Bastien decided to suspend the match until the offensive chants sung by some of PSG's supporters stopped. They were chanting "les lyonnais sont des salopes, meaning "the lyonnais are sluts".

Three PSG players, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Vitinha, went to the grandstand where the PSG "ultras" were to ask the to stop. Had the game not resumed with PSG fans to blame, it could have ended in defeat, which the club reminded through the signs of the stadium. After that, the fans started chanting "freedom for the ultras".

But that was not the only incident that happened in Ligue 1 last weekend. During the match between Marseille and LOSC (Lille), ending 1-1, homophobic chants were also heard. That match wasn't stopped by the referee, but the insults were dennounced later.