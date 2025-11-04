PSG loses to Bayern despite numerical superiority; Dembélé and Hakimi injured

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a 1-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in Champions League, but those were not the worst news for the French side and current champions, as Ousmane Dembélé and Achraf Hakimi (on the day of his 27th birthday) both left the match injured.

Luis Díaz, the big signing for Bayern Munich in the summer from Liverpool, scored the first and only two goals for Bayern in the first 30 minutes. However, the midfielder was also protagonist as he made a tackle that seriously injured Hakimi in his ankle. Before the medical assesment, some predictions say this type of injury can take around two months to heal.

Earlier, Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé scored a goal ruled out by VAR, and three minutes later he left the pitch injured, his third injury this season. Dembélé has already missed half of the matches played by PSG this season.

The second half was completely dominated by PSG, as the stats show: 25 shots, 10 on target (vs. 9/4 for Bayern) and 65% ball posession, but only one goal by Joao Neves, which means that Bayern extends an incredible run of 16 wins this season. They are currently, alongside Arsenal, the only team with 12/12 points so far in Champions League table.