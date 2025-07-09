PSG destroys Real Madrid 4-0 and reaches Club World Cup final

HQ

Paris Saint-German is the second finalist at Club World Cup after a 4-0 rout to Real Madrid. The duel between the two latest Champions League winners was completely unbalanced, with PSG superior in every way to Real Madrid: 17 shots, 7 on target vs. just 11 shots, 2 on target, 69% ball possession and twice as many completed passes, 681 vs. 306.

Two individual mistakes by Raúl Asencio and Rudiger in the first ten minutes broke down the match for Madrid, but even with the comfort of the result, PSG never let loose of the match. Even in the portions when Madrid improved the pressure, they lacked precission and never once came close of surpassing Donnarumma's goal.

PSG thrashed Real Madrid 4-0, the same result they got against Atlético de Madrid earlier in the competition, barely one month after a 5-0 against Inter Milan. Bayern Munich was also unable to scratch Luis Enrique's team. Will Chelsea be able to stand against the French giant? We will know on Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.