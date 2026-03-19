PSG could ask for the postponement of a crucial match in Ligue 1 next week

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Paris Saint-Germain are scheduled to play three very important matches in six days: after the international break, they will host a Ligue 1 match with Toulouse on April 3 and then the heavy stuff: Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool on Wednesday, April 8; league match against Lens on Saturday, April 11; and the second leg of the knockout with Liverpool on Tuesday, April 14.

That match against Lens is particularly important as it could be decisive for the Ligue 1 title, as Lens is the only other candidate for the title beyond the current champions. PSG was unlucky because they got the "short" knockout (one day fewer between the matches), and according to RMC Sport, PSG could ask for a postponement of the league match, something they already did during the round of 16 games with the match against Nantes, that will be played on April 22.

However, for the time being, they haven't requested anything, but asked about the possibility, RC Lens said they would be open for consideration and the request "makes sense", but only if it doesn't harm them, as Lens is also scheduled to play a semifinal Coupe de France match on April 21 against Toulouse.

In Ligue 1, Lens is the only team that can still compete with PSG for the title, although tables turned when Lens only won one of the last four games. They are now second with 56 points, behind PSG with 57 points, and a game in hand: PSG could potentially be four points ahead of Lens in Ligue 1. If Lens were to beat PSG on April 11 (if the match is not postponed), that lead could be reduced and the race would go on...