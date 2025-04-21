PSG bids for Real Madrid's women team star player

HQ

Olga Carmona, Real Madrid player since 2020, will likely move to Paris Saint-Germain next year, two sites have said. Carmona made her professional debut in her home team Seville, before joining Real Madrid women's team, which had just been founded that year. She became one of the pillars in the first five years of Real Madrid women's team, helping Real become Spain's second best women football team, but still far from the dominance of FC Barcelona: only one Clásico won out of eighteen.

She is also known for scoring the winning goal for Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2023. Next year, however, according to Spanish radio station COPE and French site IRP, Carmona will play in France. According to the Spanish site, the French club made her an offer that was much better than any amount offered at Real Madrid. Apparently, she has already signed.

Women's Real Madrid first five years have had constant improvement, but had been trophyless. The team has never reached a Champions League semi-final. Meanwhile, PSG has won one league (2021) and reached the Champions League final twice (2015 and 2017).