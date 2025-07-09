PSG and Real Madrid will both have two big absences in defence tonight

HQ

The Club World Cup semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid tonight will have three significative abscences for both teams in defence: neither Lucas Hernández and William Pacho, for the French side, nor Dean Huijsen for the Spanish club. All three will miss tonight match due to the same reason: seeing a straight red card in the previous match.

That's a big blow for both teams, who at least can be content with the fact that the other team suffers a similar absence, making things equal. It will be now up for coaches Xabi Alonso and Luis Enrique to figure out how to deal with that gap in the team... although there is a big difference.

Despite all three players were banned for the same reason, seeing a red card, Huijsen has only been sanctioned for one match. However, Pacho and Hernández have been banned for two games, meaning that, if PSG wins tonight, they would also miss the final against Chelsea on Sunday. A decision that few can understand...