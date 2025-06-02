PSG and Macron respond to the violence and riots during PSG's Champions League celebrations

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain resounding Champions League victory over Inter on Saturday night gave way to a rare occassion in which the whole city took the streets to celebrate PSG's first ever Champions League title. EFE reports that around 110,000 people went to the parade in Champs-Élysées and Arc de Triomphe, scences that are very rare in France: Ligue 1 titles are not celebrated to this extent (PSG wins almost every year since 2012, so the scenes were closer to the 1998 and 2018 World Cup victories.

With so much joy, there also came the trouble, as Saturday night was a nightmare in some parts of Paris (and other cities), with over riots, burnt cars, looted stores, 500 arrests, 200 injured, including a police officer in critical condition and 2 deads. That is why Emmanuel Macron's speech opened with a memory to the injured and dead: "First of all, I want to say that we are in a moment of victory and joy, and nothing can justify what has happened in the capital and in the country." Macron added that "the response will be adequate, to pursue those responsible".

Paris Saint-Germain also condemned those riots: "Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest terms the violence that occurred on the sidelines of the celebrations. This European Champion title should be a moment of collective joy, not agitation or excesses.

These isolated acts are contrary to the Club's values and in no way represent the vast majority of our supporters, whose exemplary behavior throughout the season deserves to be commended. Paris Saint-Germain calls on everyone to act with responsibility and respect so that this historic victory remains a moment of pride shared by all."

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau also said that the causes of these riots, which are frequent in France, are complex, pointing to families which allow minors doing walking in public in the night.

"In Paris, there was a barbaric factory, which, unfortunately, spread throughout France", the Minister said, and a new politicezed debate sparked in France regarding immigration and abuses of power from law enforcement.