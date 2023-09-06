Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Minecraft

PSA: Your Minecraft account could be locked soon

The time to migrate over to Xbox's version of the game is dwindling.

Back in May, Minecraft announced that the Mojang or Java versions of the popular game would no longer be valid, and you'd have to connect the game with a Microsoft account. Many have already done this, but the deadline is approaching.

The 19th of September is when your Mojang account will no longer be transferable to a Microsoft account, meaning if you've got a paid version of Minecraft, you'll be locked from playing it. This isn't going to affect a majority of people, but it can suck to lose out on a game you've paid for.

To migrate your account, you can check the announcements on your Minecraft Launcher, or find the webpage online. From there, it only takes a couple of minutes, and you can set up a new account or link to an existing Microsoft account.

Minecraft

